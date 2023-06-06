DAVIDSON COUNTY — Not even a little rain — actually a lot of rain — could slow down Ledford’s Cameron Walker in his quest for a state championship.
The junior speedster dealt with a wet track but still blazed his way to a first-place finish in the 100-meter dash at the recent 3-A state meet on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University.
Walker finished in a time of 10.67 to complete a phenomenal season where he didn’t lose in any 100-meter races.
“Because I’ve run on that track before and know that track is fast, I was hoping to win and run for a PR,” Walker said, referring to a personal-record time. “I didn’t get the PR, but I did win it. It’s pretty amazing.”
The meet was held during patches of rain, and moments prior to the 100 taking place, it started coming down hard.
“I knew I was going to have to change my start,” he said. “But the other guys running were complaining about the rain, so I tried to stay focused. My turnover speed is what gets them. If you watch the video, I was like fourth or fifth after the start, but I picked it up.”
Walker nearly came home with two first-place finishes but took second in the 200-meter dash in a time of 21.77. It was his first time not winning the 200 this season.
He also teamed with Shay Ragland, Ethan Hairston and Nate Carr to place seventh in the 400-meter relay in a time of 43.46.
“Cameron is one of those guys that can get a group together and go do a workout and you don’t have to worry about anything,” said Ledford track coach Noah Davis. “He is a team-first guy and he has well over a 4.0 grade point average. We’re excited to see what he can do next year.”
Walker also won a state title in the long jump during indoor track this season and is a standout on the Ledford football team, playing a multitude of offensive skill positions and in the secondary.
He began organized track when he was 8 years and will run for the High Point Blaze Track Club this summer.
“I’d like to go to college on a full scholarship for football or track,” Walker said. “So we will see what happens next year with recruiting.”
