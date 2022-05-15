WALLBURG — Ledford baseball continued its march through the state 3-A playoffs last week as the Panthers overcame a second consecutive postseason opponent with a 9-3 victory over Northwest Cabarrus.
Walker Bethune picked up the win for the Panthers (20-3) with five-plus solid innings, holding the Trojans to three earned runs on four hits while striking out seven. He was staked to an early lead from the outset as Ledford benefitted from a two-base error in the bottom of the first that plated two runs. Another run scored on a wild pitch in the inning, making it 3-0 Panthers after one.
The Trojans (15-9) answered with a pair of base-hits in the second, creating a crucial point in the game for Bethune. With runners on second and third and one out, Bethune recorded a strikeout for the second out of the inning. He then walked the bases loaded but struck out the next batter, stranding all three runners.
“He did a great job tonight,” Panthers coach Kevin Goss said. “I think he had one inning where he kind of lost the feel and really worked himself out of a big jam, which is a testament to what he’s done for us all year. He’s a true senior leader on and off the field, and that right there is everything we’ve asked him to do since he’s been a freshman.
“To see it come to fruition in a playoff game and get us through a big moment, it’s awesome.”
Bethune cruised through the third inning, allowed a run in the fourth and shut things down in the fifth, picking up six runs of support along the way. Bryce England, Lucas Glover, Bethune and Brody Ray all had RBIs for the Panthers. By the time Bethune exited the game in the sixth inning, the Panthers were leading 9-1.
By chewing up late innings, Bethune and teammate Gabe Barker saved other arms in the Panthers’ bullpen from having to pitch in anticipation of Tuesday’s third-round game with St. Stephen’s.
Bethune said he isn’t overlooking any postseason opponents. The senior recounted a game three years ago when Ledford was bounced from the third round of the playoffs in a 2-0 home playoff defeat, ending a 24-win season for the then-conference champions.
“We were ranked No. 1 two years ago … and we came out here, had super-high expectations and lost to a team named Bunn,” Bethune said. “That right there just showed me that anyone can beat anyone. I come out here and I just try to do my best every time, because I know that if we come out here and face one good pitcher, [we can lose]. I’ve got to try to do my best up there on the mound to be that guy for our team.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
