DAVIDSON COUNTY — An area state legislator recently filed a bill to create a licensing board for genetic counselors in North Carolina to bring direct oversight to the profession.
Rep. Larry Potts, R-Davidson, said he filed House Bill 587 to create a uniform standard for genetic counselors and to set basic qualifications, such as that anyone practicing in the state would need to have at least a master’s degree. Potts said that he was approached by professionals involved in genetic counseling.
“I want to make sure that everybody who says they are genetic counselors are licensed to do it,” Potts told The High Point Enterprise.
Genetic counselors play a key role, such as assessing a woman’s predisposed risk for breast or ovarian cancer, Potts said.
Potts said that he’s consulting with the N.C. Medical Society about the legislation. A spokesman for the society told The Enterprise that the organization is reviewing the bill before issuing a statement or position on the legislation.
Genetic counselors can work now under the professional direction of a licensed physician, Potts said.
Provisions in House Bill 587 include:
• The licensing board would have five professional members, with three appointed by the governor, one by the speaker of the House and one by the president pro tem of the Senate.
• The board would have the final authority to approve or reject applicants for genetic counseling licensure.
• Licenses would be renewed every two years.
• An applicant who obtains a license could evaluate individual, family and medical histories to determine genetic risk for genetic or medical conditions and diseases in a patient, the patient’s children and other family members. The counselor also could identify, order and coordinate genetic laboratory tests and other diagnostic studies.
• All applicants for a license would submit to criminal background checks.
• The board may deny, suspend or revoke a license and may discipline, place on probation or limit the practice of counselors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.