THOMASVILLE — Their pitching and defense kept them in it and eventually the Post 87 HiToms’ offense walked off with a dramatic win.
High Point scored all eight of its runs over the final two innings — including a two-run walk-off double by Ryne Rodrigues — to rally past Randolph County Post 45 8-7 in American Legion baseball Tuesday evening at Finch Field.
“Our pitching keeps us in games,” Post 87 coach Lincoln Hewett said. “Tanner Royals had an absolute knockout, lights-out performance. We couldn’t ask for anything more from him. He went the distance and it worked out.
“Offense, timely hitting coming alive at the right times. It might not have been the most comfortable of times, but it worked out just the same. Ryne had been struggling of late, so we’d been working.
“It’s not what he needs to do more of; it’s more what he needs to do less of, kind of swinging his way out of at-bats sometimes. But today he had three barrels, including a home run and a walk-off hit — that’s great.”
The HiToms trailed 5-0 heading to the bottom of the sixth. But they got four in the sixth — keyed by a two-run home run by Rodrigues — and, trailing by three, quickly put two on with no outs and loaded the bases with one out.
Post 87 plated one on a wild pitch and another on a sacrifice fly by Sam Hearn. That brought Rodrigues to the plate once again. He laced a 0-1 pitch into the right-field corner, scoring Yates Sikes and Tanner Royals for the win.
“I was choking up a little bit, just trying to get something by them and just trying to hand it off,” said Rodrigues, a recent graduate from Northwest Guilford. “It felt really good — it never gets old. You always dream about it and it just feels really good to do it.”
The rally began in earnest in the sixth when the HiToms finally got to Randolph starter Robert Garner, who pitched six strong innings before leaving in the seventh and was backed by a stout defense that turned three double plays.
Post 87 tallied half of its 10 hits over the final two innings, as Garner handed off to reliever Blake Marsh, who struggled with finding the zone in facing four batters, and Tanner Marsh, who entered with the bases loaded and one out.
“Our team — every single person one through nine — has a ton of potential to hit the ball,” Rodrigues said. “We made some moves, put in some pinch hitters. They did their job and started the rally. That always helps, having guys even on the bench who can change the game.”
Rodrigues went 3 for 4 for the game, including the home run and double, and totaled four RBIs for the game. Sikes also had two hits, while five other players each had one hit as the HiToms were limited in falling behind early.
Michael Peele had a key pinch-hit single to lead off the seventh.
But Royals, who started on the mound and pitched well in striking out six through 5 2/3 innings, held Randolph in check even when it scored two in the third, one in the fifth and two in the sixth to lead 5-0.
Mason Russell too limited Randolph (15-8 overall, 1-2 Area III North) in a two-run seventh and gave Post 87 (11-7, 4-3) a chance to win it late.
“The biggest thing for us has been playing better defense,” Hewett said. “Our hitting has been in and out. Our pitching has been there most of the time. But our defense has been all over the place.
“We’ve been doing some things differently and trying to make those adjustments. We played better defense — maybe one or two mess-ups today. But that’s what happens when you don’t make mistakes in the field, you pitch well and you hit well enough to win.”
