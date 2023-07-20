HPTNWS- 7-21-23 ASBILL, LARRY.jpg

ARCHDALE — Larry Frank Asbill, 82, of Archdale, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at High Point Medical Center.

Born Feb. 24, 1941, in Randolph County, he was a son of the late Lonnie Lewis Asbill and the late Opal Stewart Asbill. Larry was a retired real estate investor.