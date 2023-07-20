ARCHDALE — Larry Frank Asbill, 82, of Archdale, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at High Point Medical Center.
Born Feb. 24, 1941, in Randolph County, he was a son of the late Lonnie Lewis Asbill and the late Opal Stewart Asbill. Larry was a retired real estate investor.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Darnell Asbill of the home; son, Scott Asbill and wife Joy of Archdale; brother, Dahl Asbill and wife Phyllis of Archdale; grandchildren, Evan Asbill, and Lorilie Asbill; nephew, Dale Asbill; niece, Michelle Clemment; and pets, Boxers, Trixie, and Rosie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Don Asbill, and niece, Dara Asbill.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, in the High Point Chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Rev. Jack Rose officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hayworth Cancer Center, 302 W. Westwood Dr., High Point, NC 27262.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
