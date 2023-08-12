THONWS-08-12-23 PETTY

Kyle Petty performed live on the WGHP Fox8 morning news several months ago.

 SPECIAL | HPE

ASHEBORO — Former NASCAR driver and Randolph County native Kyle Petty will perform a selection of original tunes from his personal songbook during a free concert set for Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m., at the historic Sunset Theatre in downtown Asheboro.

The performance is part of the Friends of the Library Sunset Signature Series of speakers and performers.