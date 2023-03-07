DAVIDSON COUNTY — A convicted killer from Greensboro who once escaped prison in Davidson County and was recaptured in High Point has been approved for release from prison on parole, the N.C. Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced Friday.

Kenzil D. Collington, 56, was 17 years old in 1983 when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and breaking and entering in the March 30, 1983, death of his next-door neighbor, Sue Miles Dahamni, 40. She had been beaten with a wooden paddle and stabbed with a steak knife.

