THOMASVILLE — An ongoing search for a solution to what has become a community quandary reached another fork in the road earlier this year when Thomasville City Council initiated a foreclosure process on the Kern Street School property.
City Attorney Misti Whitman debriefed council members in February on updates regarding the former school building and explained measures that could be the most effective way of dealing with a once-cherished piece of history that has become a blight.
“We have been talking about Kern Street School for quite some time and one of the things that we have discussed was the possibility if we were not getting compliance from the property owner in the ways that the city could move forward with doing something with the property,” Whitman said. “As such, title work had revealed that there were outside liens on the property. There isn’t any insurance available to take care of it, so at this time, it’s the recommendation from the legal department that we move forward with the potential of initiating a foreclosure process on the property.”
In April 2021, an arrest was made in the arson of the former school building occurring four months prior. It was the second arson arrest for 23-year-old Charles Setzer-Hayes, who was also charged for a separate arson at the location in November 2020.
The property was once the site of an elementary school within the Thomasville schools umbrella. Since its closure, city officials had attempted to make improvements to the school but wrestled with the difficulty of having an abandoned building present an opportunity for mischief.
The most recent fires are not the first crews have battled in recent years, and the dilapidation of the property has been the subject of speculation by residents and officials for years.
Kern Street School was a companion institution to the historic Church Street School, which — according to the U.S. Dept. of Interior’s National Park Service — became eligible for the National Register of Historic places for the significant role it played in the school-building program of the 1920s and 1930s. Built as part of a project in what was then-segregated Thomasville, Kern Street School was built for white students.
Church Street School was the school built for Black students through the combination of grant funding and local money as the first brick school facility for Black students in Thomasville. Originally a consolidated school that included all grades, Church Street School became part of the integrated school system in 1968.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
