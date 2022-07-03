THOMASVILLE — Thomasville City Schools Board of Education has announced the appointment of Dr. Chris Kennedy as the next superintendent of Thomasville City Schools. He will take office on Sept. 1.
Dr. Kennedy, who has served as assistant superintendent in TCS since 2020, will succeed Dr. Cate Gentry, who is retiring after more than 28 years in public education. Dr. Cheraton Love, school board chairperson said, “After a thorough search process, the Board of Education is pleased to announce the selection of Dr. Kennedy as our next superintendent of Thomasville City Schools. We look forward to working with him, in collaboration with our faculty, staff and families to continue to educate, empower and inspire our students.”
Dr. Kennedy has nearly 30 years of experience in education as a teacher, coach, athletic director, and school administrator. A native of Goldsboro, he began his teaching career in Wayne County Schools and also taught in Wake County and Lexington City schools. He also served as an assistant principal and principal in Johnston County Public Schools prior to coming to Thomasville.
Since coming to TCS, Dr. Kennedy has served the district as chief academic officer, overseeing curriculum and instruction, student services, exceptional children, career and technical education and the English language learner program. He has also managed a multimillion-dollar budget as federal programs director. He has since expanded his role to include supervision of district operations.
In addition, Dr. Kennedy has led school transformation and school improvement efforts with demonstrated success, including leading one of the state’s lowest-performing schools out of failing status in just one year. He is a published author and frequent presenter at conferences and for university educator preparation programs.
Dr. Kennedy holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a Masters of Education from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell and an Education Specialist and Doctor of Education from Liberty University. Dr. Kennedy and his wife Katie, a middle school teacher, have been married for almost 25 years and have a daughter in college and a son in high school.
“I am honored and I am grateful to the Thomasville City Board of Education for extending me the opportunity to serve as superintendent,” Dr. Kennedy said. “Thomasville is such a special community and TCS is a vital part of that community. I look forward to partnering with our students, families, staff and the community as we make a commitment to excellent teaching and learning every day. Great things are happening in Thomasville City Schools.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.