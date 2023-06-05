HPTNWS- 6-6-23 STANLEY, KEITH.jpg

HIGH POINT — Keith David Stanley (Age 63) passed away suddenly at his home on Friday June 2, 2023. He was born Sept. 29, 1959 in High Point, North Carolina. Keith was a son of the late Carol Robertson Stanley and Raymon Earl Stanley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Christina Grace Stanley; stepdaughter Sarah Kephart Bodenheimer (Austin), and Grandson Theodore (“Teddy”) Hart Bodenheimer. Keith also survived by his twin brother, Kurt Stanley (Carolyn); sister Delores Dee Smoot (Steve); sister Sherri Klinefelter (Bob); Nephew Daniel Stanley; Niece Christy Ellensohn (Michael, Sara Jo, and Joshua); Nephew Jesse Smoot; Brother in Law, Michael Beck (Laura) and Mothers in Law Judy Barneycastle and Andrea Beck.