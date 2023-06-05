HIGH POINT — Keith David Stanley (Age 63) passed away suddenly at his home on Friday June 2, 2023. He was born Sept. 29, 1959 in High Point, North Carolina. Keith was a son of the late Carol Robertson Stanley and Raymon Earl Stanley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Christina Grace Stanley; stepdaughter Sarah Kephart Bodenheimer (Austin), and Grandson Theodore (“Teddy”) Hart Bodenheimer. Keith also survived by his twin brother, Kurt Stanley (Carolyn); sister Delores Dee Smoot (Steve); sister Sherri Klinefelter (Bob); Nephew Daniel Stanley; Niece Christy Ellensohn (Michael, Sara Jo, and Joshua); Nephew Jesse Smoot; Brother in Law, Michael Beck (Laura) and Mothers in Law Judy Barneycastle and Andrea Beck.
In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet B. Stanley and Brother Raymon Earl Stanley Jr. (Butch).
Keith graduated in 1978 from Ledford High School. He retired in April 2023 from Maxim Label and Packaging with 40 years of service.
Keith was a huge Rock and Roll and sports fan especially for the North Carolina Panthers, North Carolina Tarheels, North Carolina Hurricanes, and Alabama (“Roll Tide”). In his youth, he enjoyed playing football and wrestling and later would not miss watching college and professional games with his wife Christina. God and family were always the most important things, along with his Grandson, Teddy.
Family visitation will be held on Monday, June 5, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point, North Carolina. The funeral service will be in
the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 2 p.m. His entombment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers monetary donations can be made in Keith’s honor to High Point Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association (Attn: Renece Huntley 1730 Westchester Drive High Point, NC 27262) or American Diabetes Association.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.