WELCOME — Thousands of Davidson County residents start their morning with a cup of coffee. Now, a Lexington church is offering a way for those coffee fiends to feel good about their purchase of each cup of Joe knowing it is helping their community.

Journey Church has opened Go Make Coffee Co. in Welcome, in the former MoJoe Coffee House location, at 6282 Old U.S. Highway 52. Their goal is helping the community one cup of quality coffee at a time, said Matt Leonard, one of the church’s pastors and the person charged with getting the coffee shop up and running.

