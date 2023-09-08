TRINITY — Joseph “Joe” William Boyles, 71, of Trinity, passed away Sept. 1, 2023,
at Novant Thomasville Medical Center.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 3:58 pm
TRINITY — Joseph “Joe” William Boyles, 71, of Trinity, passed away Sept. 1, 2023,
at Novant Thomasville Medical Center.
Joe was born Feb. 8, 1952, in Richmond, VA, to the late William “Bill” Cobb Boyles and Laura Ann Barrett Boyles. He was a man of strong faith and attended Memorial United Methodist Church for many years. Joe was past president and co-manager of Thomasville Coca-Cola Bottling Company and was currently employed by Quality Packaging. He was a past member of the Rotary Club and was previously active in the Salvation Army. Joe enjoyed sports cars, motorcycles and spending time in the mountains.
Joe is survived by a sister, Emily Foster of Matthews, NC; a brother, Jim Boyles and wife Martha “Tudie” of Thomasville; a nephew, Will Boyles and fiancé Rachel Hall; a niece, Amber Griffey and husband Bobby; two great- nieces, Layne Boyles and Reese Rominger.
A memorial service will be held in the J.C. Green and Sons Chapel, Thomasville, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, with Rev. Danny Leonard officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Online condolences may be directed to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.