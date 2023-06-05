THOMASVILLE — John Anthony Brinkley, 75, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 2, 2023.
He was born on July 26, 1947 in Thomasville, a son of the late John Dewey and Edith Hilton Brinkley. A resident of this area all his life, he proudly served his country in the US Army for
13 years. After his Army career, he served as an officer with the High Point and Archdale Police Departments. He retired from the City of High Point after 30 plus years of service as Supervisor of Fleet Maintenance. He was a long time member of Glenola Baptist Church. John enjoyed the outdoors; especially going to the lake and watching drag racing. His true love and passion was spending time with his family; especially going to his sons sporting events when they were younger, and traveling to different places. He will be remembered as a strong Christian man with a servant’s heart, who loved his Lord, his family and his friends and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were his first wife, Betty Passmore Brinkley; two sisters, Sharon Watson Hilliard and Nikki Brinkley and a brother, William “Bill” Watson.
He is survived by his wife; Nancy Gibson Brinkley; his sons, Bryan Brinkley and his wife, Pam and Mike Brinkley; his sister, Janie Brinkley Shaver and her husband, Steve; his brother, Everett “Ike” Brinkley and his wife, Sue and his grandchildren, Sydney and Michael.
A service to celebrate John’s life will be held on Wednesday, June 7, at 3 p.m. from the Glenola Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Steen officiating. The committal service will follow in the church cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the Randolph County Honor Guard. His family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, at Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale.
