THOMASVILLE — John Anthony Brinkley, 75, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 2, 2023.

He was born on July 26, 1947 in Thomasville, a son of the late John Dewey and Edith Hilton Brinkley. A resident of this area all his life, he proudly served his country in the US Army for