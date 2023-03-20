Joestein Leonard

THOMASVILLE — Joestein Leonard, 86, of Thomasville passed away on March 14th, 2023 after a long battle with renal failure and other health issues.

Joe was born on October 7, 1936 to Marvin & Grace Leonard in Thomasville, NC. After Joe graduated from Thomasville High School, he joined the United States Army.

