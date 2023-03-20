Mrs. Jessie Gray “Babe” Kennedy Collett, of Thomasville, 101 years of age, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on March 18, 2023. She was born on January 3, 1922, in Davidson County and was the youngest child of Robert Kennedy and Etta Burton Kennedy. She grew up in the midst of the Great Depression, and was a 1939 graduate of Hasty High School. Starting in eighth grade she played basketball for four years and loved to share memories of her playing days. On March 17, 1944 she married the love of her life Harrell Clinard Collett, and joined him at various duty stations while he served in the US Naval Air Corp during World War II. After the war they

returned to Thomasville and made their home.

