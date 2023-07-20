HIGH POINT — Ms. Jeannie Ann Hayes, age 43 of High Point, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at WFBMC-High Point Health System. She was born July 17, 1979.
Public viewing will be hosted on Friday from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at People's Funeral Chapel.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Living Water Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at the church at 12 noon and the funeral will follow at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in Guil-Rand Memorial Park. People's Funeral Service is assisting the family.
