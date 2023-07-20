HPTNWS 7-21-23 HAYES, JEANNIE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Ms. Jeannie Ann Hayes, age 43 of High Point, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at WFBMC-High Point Health System. She was born July 17, 1979.

Public viewing will be hosted on Friday from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at People's Funeral Chapel.