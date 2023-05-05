DAVIDSON COUNTY — A former Davidson County detention officer and three others have been charged with trying to smuggle illegal drugs into the Davidson County Jail.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, on April 30 investigators with the Vice/Narcotics Unit concluded an investigation that determined Zachary Lee Caffery, who began working as a Davidson County detention officer in December, planned to furnish narcotics to two inmates, Dylan McDowell and Maxwell Grimes.

