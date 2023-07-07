Slowing economic growth, a challenging interest rate environment and turmoil in the banking industry are prompting warnings from the Federal Reserve of a potential crisis in the U.S. commercial real estate market.

Approximately half the size of the U.S. stock market, the CRE sector is valued at $23.8 trillion. It encompasses all nonfarm nonresidential property in the U.S., a broad-based category that includes office buildings, retail stores, hotels and warehouses.