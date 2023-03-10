The 2023 spring selling season is underway for the U.S. housing market. Here are five themes that we believe will define this year’s real estate outlook:

• Direction of mortgage rates will dominate this year’s outlook: Mortgage rates started their move higher last March when the Federal Reserve began to lift interest rates to slow economic activity and reduce inflation pressures. As such, the 2023 spring selling season begins with mortgage borrowing costs at levels not seen since the fading days of the housing bubble. At the end of January, the national average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.1%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, nearly double its January 2022 level of 3.5%. The last time rates were this high at the start of a year was 2008.

