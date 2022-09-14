WALLBURG — A project that town officials in Wallburg have called for over the last decade could finally be gaining traction.
Mayor Allen Todd told those in attendance at the regular September meeting of Wallburg Town Council on Tuesday that he has had in-depth conversations with Pat Ivey, an NCDOT division engineer, about a proposed N.C. 109 project. Initial talks indicate the state could be seeking approval to widen the main thoroughfare that runs through Wallburg.
“Mr. Ivey spoke extensively with me, and I think [Councilman] Zane [Hedgecock] and some of the others had some questions at our last meeting,” Todd said. “What the gist of the conversation was is basically the Department of Transportation would like at some point in time for our council to approve or disapprove the widening of the 109 project. The problem with it is that you do not have a fixed figure as to exactly what the proposal will cost.
“NCDOT pretty much wants an open-ended contract.”
Ivey will be at the regular October meeting of Wallburg Town Council, the mayor said, to discuss the project. Hedgecock and others indicated that they would like to hold off on approval or disapproval until they hear what Ivey has to say.
In 2017, a NCDOT study found the cost to reconstruct part of the highway did not justify the expense. Action recommended by the High Point MPO and Wallburg Town Council to improve the roadway was terminated by NCDOT.
Council members have explained that slowed traffic near Wallburg Elementary School creates a bottleneck multiple times each day. Concerns regarding safety issues the traffic creates have resulted in requests by local government officials to route traffic away from the heart of town.
Councilman Steve Yokeley explained last year that those matters could grow worse, as 21 houses were under construction on Motsinger Road at that time and 30 houses were in the process of being built in Meadowlands, all in the area surrounding the school.
Previously, Yoekely had expressed grave concerns about the roadway, indicating that severe traffic accidents and even fatalities could occur if something wasn’t done to mitigate the stress of heavy traffic through the town.
In July, a woman from Belews Creek in Forsyth County died in a head-on collision on N.C. 109 while driving her vehicle north on N.C. 109 south of Shady Grove Church Road. That mid-afternoon crash occurred when a vehicle coming the opposite direction crossed into her lane, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. After the two collided, Coley’s car went off the right side of the road and hit a brick wall.
With a more significant opportunity possibly on the horizon to assist with the project, Wallburg town officials are already attempting to determine funding sources for their part in the proposal.
“Our portion of the road we know is $1.2-plus million, our 20%,” Hedgecock said. “It’s possible, from what I read, that we can apply for a $400,000 safety grant to pull that down. Regardless, the money that we’re going to get from COVID, I think if we’re going to approve the project, we put that money toward that as our match with DOT to widen and do those improvements.”
Yokeley echoed those sentiments Tuesday, saying the project is a top priority and must be considered by council as such. He offered a reminder that residents in the community have long suggested that a similar project be secured.
“This is a lot of money — I understand that,” Yokeley said. “But this is a high priority in the community. I get input every week from somebody that this is a big thing. If there’s any way possible, in my opinion, [we should do it].”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.