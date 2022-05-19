DAVIDSON COUNTY — Three of four incumbent Republican Davidson County commissioners and the incumbent sheriff appeared to have won their respective primaries Tuesday after a slate of challengers mounted significant campaigns.
Chris Elliott, Matt Mizell, Karen Watford and Steve Shell got the nod in the countywide board of commissioners race and seemed primed to advance to the Nov. 8 general election in the contest for four seats.
With all 43 precincts reporting, Elliott finished the top vote-getter in the 11-candidate GOP primary with 13.9%, or 8,711 votes. Mizell came in second with 11.2%, or 7,051 votes.
Watford took third place with 11%, or 6,936 votes.
Shell finished in the fourth and final spot for the general election ballot with 10.9%, or 6,864 votes. Commissioner Don Truell, the other incumbent, finished seventh with 8.7%, or 5,483 votes.
The four Republican Davidson County Board of Commissioners nominees will face the lone Democratic challenger, Tonya Lanier, in the general election.
Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons cruised to victory over retired law enforcement officer Mike James. With no Democrat filing, Simmons will be unopposed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot as he seeks a second term.
Simmons won by a wide margin. With all 43 precincts reporting, Simmons had 79%, or 11,418 votes, to 21%, or 3,107 votes for James.
Simmons also won by a comfortable margin in the Republican primary four years ago in a multiple candidate race that included former sheriffs David Grice and Gerald Hege.
Truell is the county’s only incumbent who will not move on to the November general election ballot. Eight years ago, Truell was the leading vote getter among commissioners in 2014.
A Thomasville native, Truell told the TIMES in 2018 he considered not seeking reelection, but wanted to see several projects through which the current board started.
He mentioned the courthouse and jail renovations.
The former is complete, while jail renovations remain a topic of ongoing discussion as commissioners anticipate it being one of the key capital projects in the near future.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
