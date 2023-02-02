THOMASVILLE — A night to remember the stars of yesterday will usher in the first class of Thomasville High School’s newly-minted Bulldog Hall of Fame.
On March 3 inside the Finch Auditorium, a meet-and-greet reception will be held from 5 to 5:30 p.m., at which point the induction ceremony will begin. The culmination of this project, which has been years in the making, is set to arrive in less than a month for the members of the inaugural class.
“It should be a great program,” said Tommy Bryant, a city historian who spearheaded the project. “It will be good to see so many of these people come back.”
The inaugural class will include a World Series champion (Johnny Allen), a Super Bowl champion (Danny Medlin), as well as players and coaches from multiple state championship teams in both basketball and football. Three such state championship teams will receive special recognition as pre-modern-era pioneers, with the 1964 Thomasville High School football, 1947 Church Street football and 1936 Mills Home football teams to be inducted.
After initially receiving the go-ahead from school and community leaders, the Thomasville sports hall of fame committee fielded nominations last year and compiled the first HOF class of more than two dozen individual members. Nominations will continue to be taken each year for teams, individuals and outstanding supporters. The HOF committee will review the nomination forms, examine qualifications and vote for who will make the hall.
Bryant, whose company Pro Teem Sports & Corporate Apparel broadcasts local high school games, initiated two separate preliminary committee meetings two years ago that yielded the blueprint for the HOF. According to Bryant, this undertaking will soon make Thomasville High School the first school in North Carolina to have this form of home to athletic history.
In order to preserve much of the history predating the modern era of THS athletics, he has placed a special emphasis on receiving as many nominations of contributors from the earlier part of the 20th century as possible. Any athlete who played in Thomasville prior to 1966 was subject to induction, with no cap on the number of those participants in the inaugural HOF class.
If a person is nominated but not selected to be inducted into the hall of fame, that person will not have to be nominated again for another five years. They will be considered for each subsequent HOF class for the next four years.
“They need to get in while people still have the passion and resources,” Bryant said.
Bryant acknowledged that he is most excited to see often-overlooked athletes from the community gain recognition they’ve long deserved from residents who might not know anything about their history. Contributions to the record books will be preserved, as will the contributions they made to society.
Clifton Lambreth, a 1978 THS graduate, is retired from the Ford Motor Company and owns a company that creates virtual programs for predominantly religious organizations. According to Bryant, Lambreth has offered to integrate his company’s technology in bolstering the Thomasville hall of fame. He will be on hand for the ceremony March 3.
