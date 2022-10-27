THOMASVILLE
Here’s a Halloween dare for you: Do you think you could spend an entire night in a graveyard?
Not just any graveyard, mind you, but a secluded cemetery out in the country, where the darkness would swallow you whole, unless there happened to be a soft shimmer of moonlight illuminating your surroundings. And even then, the moon would cast a creepy collage of tombstone shadows all around you.
You would be all alone in this foreboding foxhole, with no one to protect you from the restless spooks and spirits that surely lurk within the confines of the boneyard.
Oh, and you’ll be handcuffed and chained to a tombstone — yes, chained — so you couldn’t leave if you wanted to.
Think you could handle that?
That’s what one local man did more than 80 years ago, in a gimmicky attempt to prove — or disprove, as the case may be — the existence of ghosts, ghouls and goblins.
It happened in May 1933, when the horror flick “Supernatural” was playing in High Point at the old Broadhurst movie theater on Main Street. The movie, which featured Hollywood starlet Carole Lombard, dared to explore the concept of possession decades before “The Exorcist” came along. “Beneath her beauty,” one advertisement read, “lurks the spirit of a murderess.”
To help promote the movie, the theater manager came up with a clever publicity stunt that he advertised in the local newspaper classifieds: “WANTED: Man to sleep in graveyard for test of supernatural powers. $5.00 to the person selected if he remains until dawn.”
That same day, the newspaper published a story that expounded upon the stunt.
“Since so many of the early spiritualistic superstitions had their origin in graveyards, the Broadhurst is using this means of testing these occult forces,” the newspaper reported.
According to the article, the chosen individual would be escorted to “a lonesome country graveyard” at 9 p.m. on the night of May 9, 1933. “He will be handcuffed to a tombstone and there he will remain within the walls of the graveyard, among the tombstones and epitaphs to snore if he can, or quake if he must, until dawn.”
The winner — if you can call him that — was M.A. Cloninger of Thomasville, who was chosen from “scores” of willing volunteers. On the appointed night, well after dark, Cloninger was escorted to the Ebenezer Church Cemetery in Archdale, where he was chained to a tombstone and then abandoned for the night. Nobody else knew where he was, because he didn’t know himself until he got there.
Fortunately — or unfortunately, depending on your point of view — no spooks or specters visited Cloninger during the night.
“I didn’t get much sleep, that’s certain,” he told a reporter the next morning as he was being unchained. “The moon came out and was beautiful. Maybe it kept the ghosts from walking. I am certainly glad, for I heard enough funny noises as it was.”
At one point, Cloninger said he fired his gun when he heard what he thought was “a big buck rabbit or a catamount,” but he apparently didn’t hit anything. “I’m either a mighty poor shot or it was a ghost,” he joked.
After sharing his story, Cloninger pocketed his $5 and politely declined the Broadhurst’s offer of free passes to go see “Supernatural.”
“No, thank you,” he said. “I’ve had enough scare.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.