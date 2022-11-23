Novant Health TMC has imposed restrictions on hospital visits

DAVIDSON COUNTY — Local hospitals are restricting visits by children because of the recent surge of respiratory infections from RSV, the flu and COVID-19.

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center announced last week they don’t want children 12 and under to visit patients.

