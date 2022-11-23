DAVIDSON COUNTY — Local hospitals are restricting visits by children because of the recent surge of respiratory infections from RSV, the flu and COVID-19.
Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center announced last week they don’t want children 12 and under to visit patients.
Anyone 13 years and older experiencing symptoms such as runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough shouldn’t visit patients either, the health systems advise.
Children may be permitted to visit hospitalized patients under special circumstances, such as visiting a dying family member. Parents should work with their care team to make arrangements, the health systems announced.
The goal is to limit the spread of respiratory viruses.
The restrictions apply only to those visiting patients, not to children or adults brought to the hospitals for treatment.
Similar hospital visitation restrictions have been common in the past during periods of high flu transmission.
Masks remain required for all visitors under protocols established during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.
Health care professionals say that people should get vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19, as well as getting new COVID-19 booster shots that are tailored to omicron, to limit the spread of respiratory illnesses.
There’s no vaccine for RSV, which primarily affects infants and younger children as well as older adults.
