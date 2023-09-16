Even though volatility is a normal part of market cycles, it can be difficult for even the most experienced investors to go through. However, history shows the market is ultimately resilient, and those who stay invested over the long term are often rewarded.

As you navigate these challenging conditions, we’re here to help keep you on course and address any concerns you may have. Here’s a look at several time-tested strategies that help investors stay focused on their long-term financial goals when there’s stress in the markets.