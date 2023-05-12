Every year, investors use 529 plans to save for their loved ones’ educations. While this tax-advantaged account has many benefits, one concern has long persisted with parents, grandparents and others: If college plans change, excess 529 plan funds could go unused or be subject to a tax penalty if used for nonqualified education expenses.

A recent change to U.S. law provides more flexibility for 529 plan assets. Starting in 2024, 529 account owners will have the option to use excess 529 plan funds to jumpstart the retirement of their beneficiaries.

