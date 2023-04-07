DAVIDSON COUNTY — It’s a tough discussion for most, but one that is inevitable: how will you and your family deal with decisions concerning serious illness, end-of-life care or death?
Hospice of Davidson County hopes to make that discussion a little easier with a series of educational opportunities being presented this month.
In observance of National Healthcare Decisions Day on April 16, Hospice is offering education opportunities on advance care planning throughout the month.
“It’s understandable that people would put off discussing the topic of serious illness and death, but it’s essential to have this family conversation in advance,” said Brad Gaither, director of community relations at Hospice. “It’s a discussion that should take place in the living room, not in the hospital waiting room when it may be too late.”
Observed annually, National Healthcare Decisions Day aims to increase the number of Americans who have completed an advance directive, or living will, in which they name the person who will make medical decisions for them in the event they are seriously ill and can’t speak for themselves. According to Hospice, only about 20% to 30% of Americans have completed an advance directive, even though all people age 18 and older should have one.
Hospice of Davidson County has partnered with the Davidson County Public Library System and Davidson County Senior Services to bring four educational sessions to the community.
The sessions will center around Five Wishes, America’s most popular advance care planning program with more than 40 million copies of its advance directive in national circulation. Part of the program includes a 12-page booklet to help guide individuals in discussing personal, family and spiritual matters in addition to medical and legal concerns. Five Wishes also can be a valuable tool for beginning often difficult family discussions.
The educational sessions will be held at the following dates, times and locations:
• April 17, 10 a.m., Thomasville Senior Services.
• April 21, noon, Lexington Senior Services (notary available).
• April 27, 10 a.m., Lexington Library (notary available).
• April 28, 11 a.m., North Davidson Library (notary available).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.