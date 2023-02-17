2023 Hearts for Hospice.jpg

Volunteers made about 150 deliveries to patients and their families for this year’s event.

 SPECIAL | THOMASVILLE TIMES

DAVIDSON COUNTY — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Hospice of Davidson County hosted its annual Hearts For Hospice campaign, sending its “Cupid Crew” across Davidson County to visit with the agency’s patients and their families. Armed with handmade cards, household essentials, candy, flowers and stuffed animals, more the 10 volunteers made approximately 150 deliveries to patients and their families.

As a special salute to veteran patients, this year’s campaign included a Valentine’s Day poem for veterans written by a Hospice of Davidson County volunteer and her daughter, a registered nurse at the Hinkle Hospice House. Hospice of Davidson County is a tier 4 We Honor Veterans Partner through the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.

