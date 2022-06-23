THOMASVILLE — In winning four of six through Wednesday, the High Point-Thomasville HiToms seemed to demonstrate a virtue coach DJ Russ has been extolling since the outset of the season.
Continuity is the key element of team building.
The HiToms got an 8-5 win over the Martinsville Mustangs on Wednesday, one day after splitting a double header with Forest City. The HiToms claimed an 11-6 victory in the nightcap at McNair Field, then turned around and went home to put eight more runs on the board at home.
A sneaky element of the 19-run, two-game outburst, Russ contends, is the development of his young pitchers.
“It’s like I’ve been [saying] the whole time — cohesion,” Russ said. “Our young guys who haven’t gotten a lot of innings are starting to get those innings. Although the stat book won’t show it again, [the pitching staff] came in and filled it up, challenged guys and did what they needed to do.
“As long as we continue to challenge and continue to challenge at the plate, we’ll be OK.”
Bo Rusher hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to cap a three-run first inning for the HiToms that was instrumental in setting the tone for Wednesday’s outing. Those two wins in less than 24 hours got the HiToms back to .500 for the season, setting up a pivotal seven-game stretch to end the month.
The HiToms were scheduled to face seven straight league opponents, including another double header with Forest City, this time at Finch Field on Friday. By winning those last two, they entered that stretch this week just a half-game back of second place in their division.
Martinsville opened the first with a run, but stranded a pair of runners in the top half of the inning. In the bottom half, Justin Johnson and Eli Weisner reached safely to lead things off and moved to second and third on a groundout. That set the table for Mitch Smith, whose sac fly evened the score at 1.
Rusher’s blast to left-center field gave the HiToms their first lead. Runs in the third and the fifth extended the home team’s lead, but Martinsville would answer with four runs in the seventh to tie things up at 5 apiece.
Smith walked away a hero Wednesday, clearing the bases with a three-run double in the bottom of the seventh that gave the HiToms its final 8-5 margin.
“Yesterday, we did drop one, but it was a much cleaner game,” Russ said. “We just had a couple of hiccups, and today they overcame the hiccups. I thought they did a good job.”
