THOMASVILLE — Local stars will shine Thursday when the Thomasville HiToms take on the Martinsville Mustangs at Finch Field.
The team again this year has partnered with the Thomasville Tourism Commission to present the second annual Thomasville Stars Night.
During the game, nine Unsung Heroes of the city will be recognized between each inning. The heroes were selected by various organizations and community groups as people who contribute and give to the Thomasville community.
Each Thomasville Star will be awarded a plaque as well as a jersey.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and the game begins at 5:30 p.m.
• Bick Craig: Craig for years has been an active volunteer with Thomasville’s Cooperative Community Ministry, in addition to driving for Meals on Wheels and volunteering at his local church.
• Jennifer Barker: As a social worker for Davidson County Schools, specifically in the Denton/Silver Valley communities, she works with students, teachers and families to address problems such as truancy, social withdrawal, overaggressive behaviors, rebelliousness, and the effects of special physical, emotional or economic problems. She is recognized for being committed to her students and families.
• Cheryle Parrish: A volunteer with Thomasville Tourism, is recognized for selflessly devoting her time to tourism for the past three years. She consistently works every Monday assisting the director with weekly giveaways, as well as volunteering to fill in where necessary. She attends and helps promote events throughout the year and even helps design and create merchandise sold in the Visitors Center.
• Tammy Goodwin: Goodwin is a dedicated nurse who manages Novant Medical Center’s
Women and Children’s Health Institute and the 2 East Med-Surg unit.
• Luz Shoffner: Shoffner works part time with the YMCA as a liaison with the Hispanic populatin, making sure they are receiving information for a healthier lifestyle. She also works with Thomasville City Communities in Schools as a full-time employee.
• Brad Saintsing: A captain with the Thomasville Police Department, he is a supporter of the HiToms and volunteers on the Thomasville Chamber board.
• Lisa Edwards: Edwards is a HiToms staff member and Walgreens pharmacy tech. The HiToms say she has been “a rock solid contributor to the HiToms organizational efforts for almost two decades. She regularly attends HiToms community events and is always willing to help gameday staff when needed.
• Travis Hawkins: A member of the Citadel of Faith Christian Fellowship, Hawkins is cited as being active in helping residents and the community at large. Active in church and the community, he assists with His Cares Ministries on a regular basis helping to feed those in need.
• Don Crafford: Retired division chief with Thomasville Fire and Rescue, Crafford is cited as being a valued and respected fire service leader. He currently serves in the department on a part-time capacity to ensure excellence. He’s dedicated many years of his life as a volunteer in his community of Welcome, where he currently serves as fire chief.
