THOMASVILLE — Solid pitching and timely hitting helped the HiToms add to their growing momentum last week.
High Point-Thomasville got a strong start from Matthew Little, scored nine straight runs in the middle innings and defeated the Tri-City Chili Peppers 13-8 in Coastal Plain League baseball Thursday at Finch Field.
Jarrett Brown had four hits — including a home run — and four RBIs while Eli Weisner had three hits — including a home run and a double — and three RBIs to lead the HiToms (18-16 overall, 6-4 second half), who have won four in a row.
AJ Rausch also had three hits while Jose Vargas added two hits, including a double, and an RBI and Bo Rusher had a hit and two RBIs as High Point-Thomasville totaled 16 hits for the game.
With the score tied 4-4 in the middle of the fifth, the HiToms scored three in a nine-batter fifth highlighted by a two-run homer by Weisner, two in an eight-batter sixth and four in an eight-batter seventh to race to a 13-4 lead.
Little got the win on the mound, pitching 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five while limiting the Chili Peppers (17-17, 4-7) to four runs on six hits. Jacob Landis added 2 1/3 shutout innings in relief, striking out three.
Tri-City kept pace early, scoring twice in each of the first two innings, and tacked on four during a ninth-inning rally as High Point-Thomasville went deeper into its bullpen. But a nice snag and long throw by Brown at third ended it.
