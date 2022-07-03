THOMASVILLE — An early outburst was enough to carry the HiToms last week.
High Point-Thomasville scored the first five runs of the game — highlighted by a first-inning grand slam by Eric Grintz — and held on the rest of the way to beat the Martinsville Mustangs 9-5 in Coastal Plain League baseball Friday on Finch Field.
Grintz totaled five RBIs for the game, while Mitch Smith and JB Brown each had a hit and an RBI to lead the HiToms (14-14 overall, 2-2 second half), who capitalized on 10 walks, two hit-by-pitches and four errors by Martinsville.
High Point-Thomasville drew a pair of walks and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the first. Grintz then drilled a home run over the left-field fence. The HiToms added another run on an error to lead 5-0.
The Mustangs (12-15, 1-2), who beat High Point-Thomasville in Martinsville on Thursday, answered with a pair of runs in each of the second and third innings to pull within 5-4. But the HiToms regrouped to take back full control.
High Point-Thomasville scored twice in the third and once in each of the fourth and seventh innings to seal the outcome.
Win Scott got the win in relief, striking out one while allowing one hit and one walk in one scoreless inning. Caleb Cozart and Luke Barrow each pitched an inning as well.
The HiToms will host the Boone Bigfoots for a non-league game tonight and return to CPL play Thursday and Friday against Forest City.
Friday’s game will feature fireworks following the game.
