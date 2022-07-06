THOMASVILLE — The HiToms were on a good track Wednesday until the rain washed them out.

High Point-Thomasville scored four runs in the third inning — including three off home runs — to lead the Boone Bigfoots 4-2 before play was called prior to the fourth due to rain in summer collegiate baseball at Finch Field.

Clay Edmondson, a former Southern Guilford standout, had a two-run home run while Blake Sutton added a solo home run to key the outburst. Caleb Cozart, a former Wesleyan Christian standout, also drove in a run on a groundout.

Avery Cain, a former Ledford standout coming off Tommy John surgery, pitched solidly in earning the start. He allowed two runs in the first inning but settled in for a four-batter second. Jacob Landis followed with a 1-2-3 third.

The rain, which poured heavily during the third inning as lightning struck in the distance, eventually halted play and the umpires deemed the field unplayable.

