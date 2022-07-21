THOMASVILLE — A six-run sixth inning proved to be the difference in an up-and-down game Wednesday between Martinsville and the High Point-Thomasville HiToms.
A pitcher’s duel through five-and-a-half innings, the teams took a scoreless tie into the bottom of the sixth, when Eli Weisner drove in the game’s first run on an RBI single down the right-field line. The HiToms then loaded the bases and tallied a second run after a fielding error brought AJ Rausch around to score.
An RBI single by Vito Patierno made the score 3-0 and loaded the bases for Rowan Watt. The HiToms’ slugger cleared the bases by lining a ball past third base and into the left-field corner. HPT left the inning with a 6-0 lead and added an insurance run in the seventh. Despite the sizable lead, the final six outs didn’t come easy for the home team.
“I’m gonna steal a quote from Eric Grintz,” HiToms coach DJ Russ said. “Never a bad win.”
After Grintz, the HiToms’ catcher, made it 7-0 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh, Martinsville began eating away at the big lead. First it was Mustang centerfielder Justin Fugitt who launched a grand slam over the right-field fence at Finch Field in the eighth. Three batters later, Andrew Amato joined in the fun for Martinsville with a solo shot to bring his squad within two.
Despite the late-inning heroics, it was too little, too late for the visitors. Inheriting a jam in the eighth, Jacob Halford came into the game a bit earlier than usual for the HiToms. Customarily the team’s closer, Halford entered the game in a non-save situation and pitched multiple innings to eventually close things out for HPT.
Russ acknowledged the daunting late-season schedule had everything to do with his bullpen usage on Wednesday night.
“We have seven games in seven days; we needed to start off on the right foot today,” Russ said. “That’s why I threw my closer for two innings today. I was like, ‘I don’t care if you can’t go tomorrow, I need it today.’ ”
Neither Hale Sims or Jacob Landis got the win, but both were instrumental in keeping the HiToms in it until the offensive awakening. The pair combined for five innings, scattering a pair of hits while striking out seven. As a result, Martinsville stranded a runner in scoring position in each of the first five innings.
Bradley Wilson added a clean inning and was the pitcher of record, facing the minimum in the sixth.
Also instrumental in the successful outcome for HPT was Grintz — not only by driving in a run, but also by saving a run in the bottom of the third when he backhanded a wayward pitch that shorthopped home plate. That play kept a runner at third base who had already crept a third of the way home before the Tar Heel catcher was able to prevent the ball from getting to the backstop.
By contributing a run offensively and defensively, he kept the home club from extra innings.
“Eric Grintz is a mature player; he’s a leader for this team,” Russ said.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
