THOMASVILLE — A man very familiar with its program will lead the High Point-Thomasville HiToms into their next chapter at Finch Field, as the organization announced Wednesday that DJ Russ would become its new head coach.
After spending one season with the Morehead City Marlins as hitting coach, Russ will spend the 2022 Coastal Plain League season in the Finch Field dugout managing one of the CPL’s most successful franchises. Russ was the pitching coach on Mickey Williard’s HiToms staff during the 2020 COVID-shortened season, a pivotal time for the HiToms, according to HiToms President Greg Suire.
“We wanted to keep it in the family, especially if we had a quality candidate. I knew we had a quality candidate, for sure,” Suire said. “When we’re looking for a head coach, we’re always looking first and foremost for a leader, someone I have tremendous confidence in that can lead our young men forward. If there was ever a definition of leadership in the summer of 2020, we saw it. Both DJ and Mickey did a phenomenal job in leading that team forward.”
Russ becomes the third consecutive manager from the High Point-Thomasville area, following Williard and Scott Davis, who let the team know earlier this fall that he would not return for a second season. The new head coach led a pitching staff that produced both the 2020 CPL Pitcher of the Year and a 2021 MLB first-round draft pick in Ryan Cusick.
Currently the top assistant at Guilford Technical Community College, Russ has been on the Titans’ staff since 2018, working as both the hitting and third-base coach. A native of Guilford County, Russ starred at High Point’s Westchester Country Day under Joey Hammond and then went onto Emory & Henry College in Virginia.
Russ attributed much of his success as coach to Hammond and several of the other coaches he has played for and coached under. His experience with summer-league baseball began as a player for the Kernersville Bulldogs and traveled to Finch Field as an opposing player.
“Being from Greensboro, growing up in the area — I remember playing against the HiToms at one point in time — it’s a full-circle experience,” Russ said. “Being here in the 2020 season, being able to work with these guys, I really noticed what it takes to be successful in this league.”
Suire said Russ’s accomplishments made it easy to hire a local, something he wanted to do again in keeping with what referred to as a “coaching pipeline.” After years of working on player development and retaining talent closest to home, he has adopted that approach in his hiring perspective, as well.
Conversations with a former HiToms coach only solidified the opinion he had of Russ.
“Mickey and I chatted about DJ, and in my analysis of DJ’s opportunity, Mickey said ‘You know, Greg, he’s an intellectual baseball guy,’ ” Suire said. “He knows how to think about the game.”
The cerebral quality of Russ was one of the things that drew the club president to him, offering that he also displayed important leadership in an uncertain season. As part of that 24-7 HPT campaign, four of Russ’s pitchers earned first-team ALL-CPL honors. Cusick, Matthew Siverling, K.J. Wells Jr. and Brody McCullough all garnered that distinction. Three others were on the CPL second team.
Russ now steps into a role Suire said is “part of his DNA.” Both men say developing relationships with players is a strong suit of the new bench boss, and studying data is also a passion, something he believes will help him transition into the new position seamlessly.
“Having previous coaching experience in the CPL, I understand the talented competition we face daily,” Russ said. “I look forward to embracing these challenges and putting our team in the best position possible to bring another championship to Finch Field and HPT.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
