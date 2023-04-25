THOMASVILLE — A lease agreement approved by the Thomasville City Council last week was presented to the High Point-Thomasville HiToms, prompting a counterproposal that is now set to be reviewed by the local government on May 2.
City Manager Michael Brandt and HiToms’ President Greg Suire indicated that both sides are closer to an agreement after midweek conversations yielded optimism for a deal that would keep the team at Finch Field. The terms of the proposal were unavailable at press time, but a viable path forward seemed more likely than it had earlier in the month when Suire verbalized his distaste for the city’s position.
“They made an offer for some items that are under negotiation,” Brandt said Friday. “That will be sent to the council for discussion at our May 2 personnel/finance committee meeting for review. I’m not expecting [the HiToms] to sign the contract today because of the new offer on the table.
“The offer has items that are potentially acceptable to the city, so we’re still in negotiations.”
Last week, the council approved a lease agreement for Finch Field and associated properties offered to the HiToms. Suire did not agree to the terms of that agreement, which would increase his rental cost from $17,200 in 2022 to $30,952 in 2023.
A motion made by Councilman Hunter Thrift, which was unanimously approved by the council, stipulated that a contract would be signed by 3 p.m. Friday. The counteroffer extended by the HiToms must now appear before the council, so the timeline will adjust accordingly.
“We’re making some progress,” Suire said. “We went back to the table on Wednesday. … I just wanted to make sure the public knows that. I don’t want people to think that we’re not going to play this summer.
“I’m not signing that contract; however, we have discussed some addendums to that contract which we feel comfortable with. That’s the contract that we’re working on now. How they see that and I see that, I think is pretty similar.”
Discussions that preceded last week’s negotiations pertaining to the lease have largely hinged on the use of 2,000 square feet of office space adjacent to Finch Field. Since Brandt has said that city officials believe Thomasville residents were not being adequately compensated for that space, Suire has since had time to digest the city’s newly stated position.
Though he maintains that the increase as presented was excessive, Suire said the club has presented terms with which he is amenable. Brandt indicated Friday that specifics have yet to be ironed out with the council, but elements of the counter proposal are viewed as likely to gain traction.
“At this point, we believe that there is a potential successful negotiation that will occur during the next couple of meetings,” Brandt said. “Hopefully this will be wrapped up before he needs to use the facility.”
