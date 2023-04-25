THOMASVILLE — A lease agreement approved by the Thomasville City Council last week was presented to the High Point-Thomasville HiToms, prompting a counterproposal that is now set to be reviewed by the local government on May 2.

City Manager Michael Brandt and HiToms’ President Greg Suire indicated that both sides are closer to an agreement after midweek conversations yielded optimism for a deal that would keep the team at Finch Field. The terms of the proposal were unavailable at press time, but a viable path forward seemed more likely than it had earlier in the month when Suire verbalized his distaste for the city’s position.

