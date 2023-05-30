THOMASVILLE — A 19-0 victory for the High Point-Thomasville HiToms might not have put one in the win column of the Coastal Plain League standings Friday night, but it was an impressive way to start the season.
The five-inning victory over the Uwharrie Wampus Cats on fireworks night at Finch Field ensured a fun night at the park for fans who came out to watch the first collegiate-league baseball played at the stadium this year. Even as the HiToms eagerly awaited Thursday’s CPL opener with Asheboro, they did so with aplomb.
“19-0 doesn’t dictate how well the kids showed tonight their approaches, the staff, just the ability to make great plays and show up for every single pitch, every single play,” Stevens said. “Logistically, this thing came together months ago. You can kind of just see it all come together tonight, even if it is an exhibition game.”
An 11-run first inning provided some early fireworks, and a Dylan Lewis longball — the Tommies’ first of the season — put the finishing touches on the 19-spot HPT managed with ease. Aaron Boster and Graham Brown were part of a committee on the mound that collectively tied down the Wampus Cats and allowed the home team to sharpen the finer points of their game in preparation for what will surely be a raucous event at Truist Point this week.
“No feeling can really replace seeing these kids come out here and have success, especially early in the summer,” Stevens said. “Those guys came out tonight excited. I know they were ready to go.”
High Point-Thomasville’s first Coastal Plain League game will come Thursday at Truist Point when the Asheboro ZooKeepers arrive in High Point, one of five home games away from Finch Field this season. That contest will be the first of a series at Trusit that will also include games on June 9 against the Wilson Tobs; June 28, Chinese Taipei; July 4, Wilmington Sharks; and July 6, Tri-City Chili Peppers.
