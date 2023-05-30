THOMASVILLE — A 19-0 victory for the High Point-Thomasville HiToms might not have put one in the win column of the Coastal Plain League standings Friday night, but it was an impressive way to start the season.

The five-inning victory over the Uwharrie Wampus Cats on fireworks night at Finch Field ensured a fun night at the park for fans who came out to watch the first collegiate-league baseball played at the stadium this year. Even as the HiToms eagerly awaited Thursday’s CPL opener with Asheboro, they did so with aplomb.

