THOMASVILLE — A new season began this week for the High Point-Thomasville HiToms with a new manager and a new lease for a club that spent the offseason in search of a spark.

The organization is hoping they’ve found it in the form of Sean Stevens, a 2018 graduate of Aurora University. Stevens was hired to helm the HiToms after spending the 2021 season as an assistant coach with the Cape Cod League Champion Brewster Whitecaps.

