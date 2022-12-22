Sean Stevens

Sean Stevens was introduced this week as the new High Point-Thomasville HiToms’ manager.

 Photo by Daniel Kennedy

THOMASVILLE — As the landscape of college baseball changes, the HiToms aim to remain competitive. And Sean Stevens wants to contribute to that.

Stevens has been hired as the team’s next head coach, following in the footsteps of DJ Russ, who coached the team this past summer.

