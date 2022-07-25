THOMASVILLE — Following a familiar script, the High Point-Thomasville HiToms claimed yet another victory at Finch Field on Friday.
A 7-5 win over the Forest City Owls marked the HiToms’ second win in the third game of a seven-game stretch over the span of a week. At press deadline, HPT was scheduled to complete a grueling stretch with a home game against Wilmington, a return visit to McNair Field against the Owls and a matchup at Lexington County before a needed day off Wednesday.
Back-to-back-to-back home runs by Eli Weisner, Cort Maynard and Eric Grintz in the third got things started on Friday, making it 4-0 in favor of the HiToms. Grintz added an insurance run with an RBI double in the seventh, and the bullpen needed the help of the offense again in the eighth to edge out the Owls.
“They know it’s time,” HiToms coach DJ Russ said of his team’s resilient stretch to close the season. “They want to win and they’re going to make sure they make the plays. That’s how this team is. We’re gritty, we’re never going to make it easy. I’m going to lose the rest of my hair with this team.”
Following today’s rare off day, HPT ends the regular season with a pivotal three-game series with league opponents Forest City, Asheboro and Wilson.
Win Scott pitched five clean innings Friday, allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out five to pick up the win. Combined with timely hitting and solid defense, it was enough to bring the HiToms back to .500 for the season.
“Win Scott’s second quality start in as many starts, once again,” Russ said. “One against Martinsville and then here. He gets a lot of ground balls. When you do that, I’ve got to throw my defensive lineup out there. In my opinion, that’s the best infield in the CPL.”
Carrying a 5-2 lead into the eighth, the Owls went on the attack, bringing seven hitters to the plate. One run had scored in the inning by the time Paddy Mcgonogal inherited runners on first and third.
Mcgonogal surrendered a single, but got out of that jam in the top of the eighth when he recorded a strikeout for the third out to strand runners at first and second. His ability to wiggle out of the threat preserved a 5-4 lead heading into the bottom half of the inning.
A blunder on the infield in the HiTom’s half of the eighth brought two runs in for the home team, as a dropped pop fly made it 7-4. The Owls scratched across a run in the ninth, but the defensive miscue — teamed with HPT’s ability to be on base at the right time — felled Forest City.
“We’re swinging at the right pitches,” Russ said in assessing his team’s performance. “It’s really nice to have the consistent lineup. Cort Maynard’s finally back. It shows. Yes, he’s going to strike out, but yes, he’s also going to hit the longball, and I’ll take that all day.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
