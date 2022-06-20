THOMASVILLE — After beginning the season with four straight wins over league opponents, the High Point-Thomasville HiToms dropped eight of 10 as of Friday, including a 5-3 loss last week to Forest City at Finch Field.
HPT continued to collect hits in droves and put players on the basepaths in every inning. Unfortunately for the HiToms, they were unable to bring most of them home and stranded 14 of those baserunners.
“We’re working deep into counts with runners in scoring position,” HPT coach DJ Russ said. “For whatever reason, we’re letting the pressure get the best of us. Everybody’s feeling it right now. In times of pressure, you have to stay cool.
“Pressure’s all [in your head]. It’s not a real thing.”
A four-run second inning gave the Owls the only offensive production they’d need. HPT loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning, but scratched across just one run in the frame. Again in the third, two were left on base.
Leading the HiToms 5-1, Forest City surrendered three walks in the fourth, allowing a run to score on a wild pitch. Owls’ hurler Chipper McGinnis then struck out Brandon Stahlman for the inning’s second out. Bo Rusher’s pop fly to left field ended the threat, stranding runners at second and third.
The potential tying run once again came to the plate in the bottom of the sixth. Rusher was at the plate for a second time with runners at second and third with two outs, as he was in the fourth. He ripped a 1-2 pitch down the first-base line, but the line drive went just foul. After fighting off a couple more pitches, a swinging third strike ended the sixth inning.
One final time, the tying run walked to the plate for the HiToms with no outs in the bottom of the seventh. Turner Grau struck out, Sam Yelton popped one up on the infield, but Justin Johnson lined a two-out, RBI double down the left-field line to bring up Eli Weisner with a pair of runners in scoring position.
Much to the displeasure of Russ, who argued the final call with the home-plate umpire, Weisner struck out looking on a called third strike to end the game.
Dylan Costa had a pair of RBIs for the Owls, who also got an RBI from Angus Pence. Justin Johnson and Jacob Landis had RBIs for the HiToms.
Despite the loss, Russ was pleased with elements of a second game over the span of a week in which the team’s pitching appeared to show significant improvement. As for the stranded baserunners, he remained positive that his squad is primed to break out in a big way sooner or later this summer.
“It’s bound to happen,” Russ said. “As long as they’re embracing that it will happen, we’re going to be OK, because that uptick in pitching is getting much better.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
