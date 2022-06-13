THOMASVILLE — Two weeks after thoroughly outperforming their counterparts from Forest City, the High Point-Thomasville HiToms did an about-face when the Owls visited Finch Field on Friday.
Exploding for 15 runs between the first, third and sixth innings, Forest City ended the suspense early and cruised to a 15-4 victory. The contest began with Forest City’s first four hitters reaching base, including Dalton Hodge, who blasted a grand slam over the right-field fence to put the Owls up 4-0 in the first inning. Angus Pence later added an RBI single in the inning, giving the visitors a five-run lead — and all the runs they would need in the game — before HPT came to bat.
The outcome was quite the contrast from the May 28 meeting when the HiToms went to McNair Field and came back with an 11-2 win.
“We’ve had two outcomes right now,” HiToms coach DJ Russ said. “We have it where we play a fantastic game, or [it goes the other way]. It all comes down to starting pitching. Our starting pitching right now has been our most inconsistent aspect. We go out and we play defense, we go out and we hit. We grind out at-bats.
“It’s hard when you’re down 5-0 after the first.”
Justin Johnson was a lone bright spot for the HiToms, leading off the bottom half of the first with a solo home run, then repeating the feat in the third. Unfortunately for HPT, by the time he hit his second bomb, the Owls already had 13 runs.
Much of the damage came off of free passes that eventually came around to score. Starter Hale Sims took the loss, allowing five earned runs on five hits and five walks in two innings. The bullpen surrendered 10 more earned runs on 15 hits and six walks.
Russ said it’s a pattern his pitching staff will have to break for the team to have additional success as the season moves along.
“I think our starters just need to get in the zone more frequently,” Russ said. “Ten walks is not going to do it. … It’s because we keep pitching behind in the count. It’s really easy to hit a baseball when you know it’s a 2-1, 3-1 count.”
HPT, which moved to 6-6 with the loss, is scheduled to play Forest City in a double-header Friday at Finch Field. First pitch for the first game is set for 4 p.m.
