THOMASVILLE — Facing a scenario in which they had to win and hope for some help to obtain the final playoff berth in the Coastal Plain League’s postseason, the High Point-Thomasville HiToms did what they do best on Saturday.
They slugged it out.
Unfortunately for the HiToms, it wasn’t quite enough to clinch a postseason berth in the Petitt Cup playoffs. With a 10-8 win over the Wilson Tobs at Fleming Stadium, HPT evened its record at 24-24 on the final day of the regular season, but lost out because of a tiebreaker.
By virtue of the Macon Bacon win over Florence, the HiToms were eliminated from postseason contention.
It took a heroic effort on Friday to even get to the must-win regular-season finale. The HiToms rallied hard to keep their playoff hopes alive Friday night at Finch Field.
High Point-Thomasville erased a seven-run deficit — scoring the final eight runs of the game — and walked off with a 9-8 victory over the Asheboro ZooKeepers.
The HiToms pulled even with the Macon Bacon for the West Division’s wild-card berth into the Petitt Cup playoffs with one game to go.
Needing a win to have a chance (knowing Macon held the tiebreaker), HPT got the win it needed over its sister club, the Wilson Tobs, at Fleming Stadium, as well as the home victory over the ZooKeepers. Despite the disappointment of missing the playoffs, the team took pride in winning three straight to end the season.
“It’s a big win,” HiToms coach DJ Russ said after the win over Asheboro. “I’m not going to stand here and lie — the guys are tired. They’re mustering every little bit to get through and win the next day.”
Trailing 8-1 in the top of the third, High Point-Thomasville quickly regained ground with four runs in the bottom of the third. It added one in the sixth and two in the eighth — tying it on a key hit by Cam Brantley and an error.
After a scoreless top of the ninth — in which the HiToms threw out a runner at home after a double to right — they drew a pair of walks to start the inning. A ball to the backstop moved up the runners and an intentional walk loaded the bases.
Eric Grintz took an inside pitch to the body, the ball appearing to catch his arm, and the game-winning run crossed home plate to cap a dramatic comeback with High Point-Thomasville’s season on the line.
“Whatever we need to get it done,” Russ said. “These guys live by the foxhole. And we found another foxhole guy tonight. That’s the kind of guy you want to take into the trenches with you.”
Eli Weisner had three hits, including a solo home run in the first, while Brantley and Vito Patierno each finished with two hits for the HiToms, who totaled 16 hits for the game. Cort Maynard, who doubled, and Grintz each had two hits.
KJ Wells got the win in an inning of relief for High Point-Thomasville while Lance Blaszak took the loss for the ZooKeepers (14-32, 11-12), who were keyed by three hits by Chase Waddell and a home run and three RBIs by Bryce Marsh.
Asheboro led big following a 13-batter top of the third — highlighted by Marsh’s three-run blast to right. But the HiToms answered right back with a nine-batter bottom of the third to get within 8-5.
One error in the sixth brought High Point-Thomasville one run closer and another in the eighth — as Brantley’s RBI single scored a run and Grintz, who was initially held at third, scored as the left fielder fell down — tied the game.
“Just keep chipping, keep chipping,” Russ said. “When we had the big inning before, I was like, ‘All right, boys, let’s tack on to it a little bit.’ Some unfortunate stuff happened, and our pitcher, Stephen (Still), didn’t really get hit hard.
“They just found holes. The guys just trusted, trusted, trusted. ’ They stayed with their approach. … Cam, that’s a freaking good two-strike approach there to hit it down the line. And we took advantage of them falling down.
“Things just kind of fell into place — pun intended,” he said with a smile.
