THOMASVILLE — After one season as head coach of the High Point-Thomasville HiToms, the club announced last week that Scott Davis will not return for the 2022 campaign.
Davis managed the HiToms this summer in a season during which HPT put together a second-place finish in the Coastal Plain League’s Western Division by posting a 32-22 record and a 25-19 CPL mark. The HiToms concluded their season with a divisional round appearance, falling to the eventual Petitt Cup Champion Savannah Bananas.
“I greatly enjoyed coaching the HiToms this past summer,” said Davis, who will remain with the organization in an advisory role. “We assembled a talented group and made a run at bringing home the Hitoms’ fourth CPL title, but fell one game short. … It was a dream come true to coach at the collegiate level, and I am grateful to Greg [Suire] for giving me one final summer with my son Luke and an amazing group of young men.”
HPT President Greg Suire hired Davis in November 2020 after Mickey Williard decided to pursue his master’s degree following his one-year stint with the team. Among the local talent that made up the HiToms’ 2021 roster, Davis’s son Luke spent his third year with the club. His father said at the time that it was a key factor in taking the position, though certainly not the only one.
“One of the attractions was coaching my son, being a part of his last summer,” Davis said when he was introduced as head coach.
In building one of the area’s most dominant high school baseball programs over the span of 17 years, Davis helped develop some of the region’s most accomplished players at Wesleyan Christian Academy. Davis led the Trojans to five state championships and finished runner-up six times in the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association. Amassing a total of 14 conference titles and a career record of 357-94, Davis stepped away from the game in 2019 before assuming the role this past year with the HiToms.
Davis began his baseball career as a player at Trinity High School, ultimately ending up playing for Gary Hinkle at Ledford. He also played for Thomasville Post 41 before entering the coaching ranks.
Suire was complimentary of Davis’s performance in his only season at the helm. He also noted that Davis will serve as a consultant as part of the organization’s player development.
“I can’t thank Scott enough for his efforts this year,” Suire said. “Although we are disappointed that he will not return, we are eternally grateful to Scott and his family for giving so much of themselves to the HiToms franchise. From day one, Scott relished the history and expectation levels of the Tommies and undoubtedly our organization and the young men who played for him benefited tremendously. Today, we are a much better organization because of Scott Davis’s Finch Field tenure.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
