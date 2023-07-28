THOMASVILLE — Registration for this fall’s High Point-Thomasville HiToms fall prep baseball league currently is underway.
The league is the Triad’s oldest and largest high school fall prep baseball league, bringing the best prep players together for a competitive diamond series.
Teams and individuals are invited to participate as the HiToms Post 87 program fields a number of squads and welcomes local high school team entries.
Individual players may register at bit.ly/3Os04rR. Plan to attend the preseason workouts aimed at fine-tuning skills and preparing for the late summer season.
