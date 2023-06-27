NEW ORLEANS — Helen Louise (West) Little, 84 years young of New Orleans, LA, and formerly of Fayetteville, NC, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023. She had suffered from Alzheimer’s for some time. Helen was a wife, a mother, a sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, a businessperson, and friend. She was a barber for 33 years. Helen had Barber Shops in Thomasville, NC (West Main Barber Shop), Spring Lake, NC (218 Main Street), and Tarheel, NC (Highway 87). Helen was preceded in death by her husband Retired Tech Sergeant William Foster French Little JR; two grandsons; three younger sisters; one brother; and one nephew. Helen is survived by her two sons, Retired Sergeant First Class William Foster French Little III of New Orleans, LA, and Retired Staff Sergeant Michael Wayne Little of Sanford NC; three brothers; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five nieces; and four nephews. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, with a funeral service in the chapel beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, 8220 Bragg Blvd., Spring Lake, NC 28390. We will miss her guidance, joy, infectious enthusiasm for life. FOOTPRINT “The lord replied, “during time of trial and suffering, when you see only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you.”
Online condolences may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.