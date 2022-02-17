DAVIDSON COUNTY — An administrative hearing is scheduled for next month to possibly determine a trial date for Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens, who both face second-degree murder charges in the 2015 homicide of Irish businessman Jason Corbett.
In 2017, the pair were convicted on those charges inside a Davidson County courtroom and were sentenced to 25 years in prison. After the N.C. Court of Appeals overturned their convictions and ordered a new trial, that decision was upheld on appeal last year by the N.C. Supreme Court.
Both courts found that instruction to the jury erroneously applied a legal doctrine that prejudiced the 12 sworn residents tasked with rendering a verdict. A new trial was ordered based on errors by both judge and jury that “substantially deprived” Molly Corbett, 38, and Martens, 72, from proving self-defense and having a fair trial the first time around.
Now the father and daughter are tasked with potentially standing trial for a second time. The first administrative hearing is scheduled for March 11. Davidson County District Attorney Garry Frank said this week that he is unable to share any further details about the case his office is preparing to mount against the defendants.
Specifically, he declined to answer whether or not either of Jason Corbett’s children, who are now 17 and 15 years old, will provide testimony.
“I cannot answer that at this time,” Frank said.
During the first trial, video of the children at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center in Mocksville was not admitted as evidence. David Freedman, who represented Martens in the initial trial, argued that the first statements made by Jack Corbett should have been admitted and indicated a pattern of abuse between Jason and Molly.
Both sides will have different representation once the trial is scheduled. Freedman died in September from complications from COVID-19. Jones Byrd, who represented Martens along with Freedman, remains on the case.
Molly Corbett has new legal representation. Douglas Kingsbery now represents her. At the previous trial, Walter Holton and Cheryl Andrews served as her representation.
Several additional complications to the case have resulted in an extended delay for the possible retrial. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a backlog of criminal cases, including for murder, in Davidson County and throughout the state. Frank has said previously that he has other murder cases that have been pending for longer than the Corbett case.
Tracey Corbett-Lynch, Jason Corbett’s sister, has continually expressed concern over possible delays of the trial. Despite those concerns, Frank said he could not say for sure when the case will be tried.
According to Frank, Judge David Hall, a Forsyth Superior Court judge, has been assigned to the case. No pre-trial motions have been filed as of yet, but previously, pre-trial motions included requests to move the trial out of the county due to the unusual level of publicity the case has received.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.