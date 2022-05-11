DAVIDSON COUNTY — At the first regular May meeting of Davidson County Board of Commissioners on Monday, commissioners received the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget from County Manager Casey Smith.
The first public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for May 23. According to Smith, the $154.8 million budget for the upcoming year calls for no increase in the property tax rate of 54 cents per $100 valuation. Having recently completed a property revaluation, the county reported a revenue increase of $2.2 million.
Despite budgeting for approximately $2.3 million less than the amended budget for 2021-22, Smith said per-pupil spending will see an increase of 4.5% in this year’s budget, up from $1,246 to $1,304. The upcoming year’s proposal also maintains $3.7 million in capital funding provided to the schools, as well as an additional $102,000 for Davidson-Davie Community College above what it received in 2021-22. In sum, an additional $1 million is budgeted for education compared to two years ago.
Part of the increase in the rate of per-pupil funding can be attributed to the gradual decline in student population in Davidson County public schools. Since 2011, the county has seen a steady decrease in its average daily membership number, which includes charter schools. That ADM figure has gone from 25,688 in fiscal year 2011 to 24,699 in 2022. That number is projected at 24,250 for 2023.
“The pupils have been trending down because a lot of folks are homeschooling and doing things like that,” Smith said. “The county’s maintained its funding level as the student population has dwindled down.”
The county will likely increase its $500 per year plus 1.7% annual pay increase to $500 plus 2%. A total of 13 “high priority positions” were added to the upcoming proposed budget, including jobs in public health, inspections, veteran services, senior services and parks and recreation. The upcoming budget also includes a proposed $1.75 million for the fourth year of a pay study and annualized sheriff’s office compression issues.
“I don’t exactly know what [the pay study] will cost yet, but we’ll talk about that in June,” Smith said. “I have those funds set aside.”
Also during the May meeting, the board approved annexation of land along National Highway for a “premier industrial park,” according to Carolina Site Acquisitions. Representatives from the company addressed commissioners regarding the possibility of the annexation due to a desire to extend sewer to the property.
Davidson County Planning Director Scott Leonard said that he received an annexation request into the city of High Point for 132.8 acres along National Highway, near The Barn Loft and Nordfab Ducting, which recently announced its own $5.5 million expansion. The tract is expected to be released by the city of Thomasville due to an agreement it has with High Point regarding providing service to landowners.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
