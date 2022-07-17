DAVIDSON COUNTY — For Lillian Koontz and the Davidson County Health Department, the arrival of monkeypox marked the outset of an unwelcome, but not unexpected, occupancy.
Nearly 28 months after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Davidson County, another communicable disease was said to have entered the county, this time by virtue of a July 12 report of monkeypox. Fortunately for the safety outlook of residents, the health director explains that the most recent health scare’s contagion does not compare to the pandemic that continues to impact the county more than two years later.
“The Davidson County Health Department is of course disappointed to see the arrival of another communicable disease in our community,” Koontz said. “While not a novel virus, monkeypox is not typically reported in the United States. Fortunately, the transmissibility of monkeypox is much lower than that of our most recent epidemic COVID-19.
“For our team the first case of monkeypox in Davidson County isn’t necessarily a surprise, [but] perhaps unexpected that Davidson County is among the first several in NC to see a case.”
Monkeypox is not a new disease, and the virus is endemic in several countries. Its presence, however, has begun to spread from beyond expected places and among people who have not traveled to those endemic regions.
The task now faced by researchers involves learning more about how and why the virus is spreading. Additionally, health experts are attempting to extend their knowledge to residents, who are also learning about the disease.
Monkeypox, named after it was first isolated from a monkey in Africa, did not originate in primates. Instead it was initially carried by rodents in Central and West Africa. Experts in the health community have been aware of monkeypox for decades, and the interest in it mostly stemmed from its status as a cousin of smallpox.
Symptoms of monkeypox, though somewhat less severe, are quite similar to smallpox. In most cases, it causes relatively mild illness and typically does not result in hospitalization. Two strains of the virus are known: one in the Congo Basin, which tends to be more severe, and another in West Africa, which is less severe. The latter is the strain that seems to be causing the current outbreak.
Currently dominating headlines, the most recent outbreak is the largest seen outside of Africa in recent memory, health officials indicate. Cases started popping up in Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and many are suspected in the United States and Canada. The presumption, since only a small number of those infected have traveled to endemic regions, is that everybody else is being infected through some sort of community transmission.
“Reports from national partners tell us this current outbreak started in Belgium and Spain,” Koontz said. “Considering a virus that can make it from overseas to North Carolina, it felt inevitable we would see a case eventually.”
The presence of monkeypox is usually detected once patients exhibit symptoms from a flu-like illness, fever, feeling bad, but also pronounced swelling of the lymph nodes. This is where monkeypox differs from smallpox.
After several days, a rash appears that looks like chickenpox or smallpox, and that progresses over the course of a week or two. Finally, the pox begins crusting over and people recover. In reported cases occurring in the developed world, nearly all have been fairly mild, and severe illness or death from it is rare.
The disease has a long incubation period, somewhere between one and two weeks, which gives medical professionals time to take action, with both effective vaccines and antiviral treatments available. Dr. Eric Toner, an expert in bioterrorism and emerging infectious diseases at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, explained in recent reports that experts wish to see the population take similar measures as it did with smallpox to eradicate it.
A ring vaccination is the process of vaccinating the people around a known case, thereby stopping the spread of disease. Unlike many other diseases, with monkeypox, vaccinating someone after that person was exposed is an option, and it has proven successful in stopping or lessening the severity of the disease.
Monkeypox spreads through large respiratory droplets and bodily fluids, so it mostly spreads through close contact with other people. Far less contagious than COVID-19, the number of those infected regionally should be far lower. Within a household, typically fewer than 10% of household contacts get infected.
“Individuals who experience a new rash should avoid close contact with others and seek testing,” Koontz said. “Historically the mortality rate of monkeypox is up to approximately 10%, but monkeypox also is more prevalent in countries with a healthcare system that is not equivalent to what we have in the United States. The most recent reports do not indicate the cases in the United States are severe.
“Individuals can best protect themselves by maintaining physical separation from others.”
Monkeypox is not said to be excruciatingly painful for most patients. Some individuals have only one or two pox, while others are covered in pox — much like with chickenpox. The rash from monkeypox can look initially like the rash from syphilis.
Unlike COVID-19 or the flu, which mutates constantly, the orthopoxviruses (like smallpox and monkeypox) tend to be quite stable. This means that those who have been vaccinated for smallpox may have some level of protection from monkeypox, though how much protection isn’t known entirely.
Continued education remains a priority for the health department, which braces for additional cases. Koontz acknowledges that the department’s pandemic response since 2020 has effectively aided its preparation for monkeypox or any other communicable disease. In turn, she said the department stood ready for the challenge.
“Upon notification of our first case, we quickly began investigating the case and making necessary contact calls,” Koontz said. “With extensive use of case investigation and contact tracing procedures in the last two years, our team was ready to respond.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
