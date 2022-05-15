THOMASVILLE — Four years ago, Keaton Hawks was at Brown Middle School with a group of eighth graders giving them pointers on what it means to be an East Davidson Golden Eagle.
Hawks played for Dan Tricarico, the East Davidson coach who led the program to a state championship in 1999 and accumulated more than 400 victories, seven conference titles and 17 playoff appearances. Last week was Hawks’ turn to make his first playoff appearance as coach, guiding a group led by those same former Brown Bruins — Peyton Barrier, Badin Gusa, Timothy McDaniel and Tyler Welch, now seniors — to the program’s first home playoff game since they were all at Brown.
“Those guys are tight, they do everything together,” Hawks said. “I just wish them the best of luck. I had them at the middle school level. I asked them what kind of legacy are you going to leave at East. … I think they’ve done an incredible job.
“You’ve got to have a class or two that comes through and really gets after it, that does things the right way.”
The leaders of the 2022 East Davidson baseball squad infused new life into the program in Hawks’ first season as coach. Kim Warrick and Ryan McClamrock, co-athletic directors at East, announced the decision to bring Hawks in as the skipper last summer after Dan Patton left his post following a seven-year tenure. The Eagles had just two coaches over the span of 39 years.
Patton followed Tricarico’s 32-year run during which he earned conference coach of the year honors seven times. Hawks prepared his group to overcome a tough non-conference slate to continue a winning tradition. The season started slowly, with a pair of losses to rivals Ledford and Central Davidson, but reached a turning point on March 25.
The Eagles were 3-5, and the road wasn’t getting any easier as the team prepared to face off with Providence Grove’s ace. The Eagles went out and won that game 7-2, setting the tone for a nine-game conference winning streak in which they won by a combined score of 118-7.
“We’ve had a great season,” Hawks said. “We were a little shaky off the start, played some really good teams. I think the turning point for our guys was probably the PG game. We went over there and beat their No. 1. He threw well; we just started to gel more as a team, we started to click. Offensively, our approach was right. From that point on, they were locked in with it.
“That’s all you can ask as a coach. When you see that transformation from where you start to where you finish and there’s been a big improvement for every kid in the program, that’s always exciting.”
Barrier, Gusa, McDaniel and Welch close their playing careers having travailed through two COVID-shortened seasons, but capping their senior year with a share of the regular season Central Carolina 2-A championship and a conference tournament championship.
“At 17-8, that’s a great year,” Hawks said. “There’s only one team that goes out winning their last game.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.